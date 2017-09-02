Big Akwes wants to get into my pant – Maame Serwaa reveals

Entertainment of Saturday, 2 September 2017

Source: mynewsgh.com

2017-09-02

Young Actress, Clara Benson known popularly as Maame Serwaa has disclosed that some of her Senior Colleagues have proposed love to her on several occasions.

According to her, she does not take their proposals seriously because it is mostly done in public amidst laughter and jokes.

When pushed to mention names of some of the actors who have been “pestering” her with love Proposals, the kid actress mentioned colleague actor and TV host, Big Akwes.

Maame Serwaa put a rest to reports that she was dating Bill Asamoah by denying the claims which described as lies.