Beverly Afaglo behind Choir Master’s refusal to join Praye – Praye Tenten

There have been several appeals from several quarters calling on Choir Master to rejoin his former group, Praye in order to produce songs like they used to in previous years.

However, all efforts have hit a snag as Choir Master continues to play the hide and seek game with the team.

Choir Master who is believed to have been the heart of the group has always given several reasons why he cannot join the group although it appears they need him to complement their efforts.

Choir Master, in a recent interview on Accra-based Joy FM said he went through a lot being a member of the group. He alleged that sometimes, a member of the group could subject others to several beatings.

Although coy about who that member was, he mentioned that Praye Tenten was the most notorious in the group.

However, reacting to his claims, Praye Tenten in an interview with Accra-based Hitz FM said Choir Master lied.

He said “Never! It is a big lie. It is a big big lie…This is not true,” adding that he suspect his brother is under the negative influence of his wife, Beverly Afaglo.