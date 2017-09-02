Augustine Arhinful slams ‘lackadaisical’ Blacks Stars players

Sports News of Saturday, 2 September 2017

Source: ghanacrusader.com

2017-09-02

Former Black Stars player, Augustine Arhinful has opined that, the approach by the Black Stars players was not the best as they were held to a 1-1 by Congo in the 2018 World Cup qualifier played at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Friday.

Ghana’s qualification to next year’s football fiesta in Russia was dealt a huge blow as they continued their sluggish performance in the qualifiers as it is virtually impossible to qualifier for the 2018 World Cup.

Speaking on the Football Legends Night Show on GHONE TV on Friday, Arhinful highlighted the tactical deficiencies of the Black Stars technical team as well as the players who lacked the zeal to pursue all three points especially in the first half.

“I believe we started to slow from the back, the build up was not the best, we were playing as if it was training match, there was any urgency in our play from the beginning.

“So I kept asking myself what were we doing, because playing at home we needed to put pressure on them and keep the ball upfront so that they make mistake, so I asked myself about the format we were playing because the set up was good on screen” Arhinful said.