August salaries for 7,000 workers suspended

Controller and Accountant General’s Department has suspended salaries of seven thousand workers in the public sector.

This is because their heads of department have failed to validate them as workers in their respective institutions.

According to the Controller and Accountant General’s Department, the suspension of salaries will affect those public sector workers on the mechanized payroll, whose salaries have not been validated through the Electronic Payment Voucher System in August 2017, as well employees whose salaries were not validated.

“Those whose salaries were suspended due to non-validation of salaries would be paid at the end of September 2017 on the condition that their heads of department validate them on the ESPV platform for September 2017,” stated a notice signed by the Controller and Accountant General, Eugene Ofosuhene.

The notice further said, employees declared unknown but not missing at their various places of work, are required to submit reactivation letters signed by their heads of departments to the Controller and Accountant General’s department payroll processing division.

It further noted, “Employees with zero or irregular bank account details and others with wrong or without SSNIT numbers and employees sharing the same account numbers should submit the required information to the payroll processing Directorate of the Controller and Accountant General’s Department for processing.”

“Employees yet to go through the biometric registration exercise should contact the biometric registration center at the Ministry of Finance with the necessary documents for registration,” the notice stated.

Meanwhile, the Controller and Accountant-General’s Department is insisting that all the workers identified have not been validated.

Director of Payroll Processing Division at the Department, Elizabeth Osei said, “For those whose heads of department did not validate their payment vouchers, we have a certificate that we print from our electronic ESPV platform. We can confirm that their heads of department did not validate.”

“So we have gone through our system and we have confirmed that that was not done,” she said.

However, Controller said it took the decision based on Regulations 297 of the Financial Administration Regulation, 2004 (LI 1802), with an objective of cleaning the payroll system and “improve the efficiency of the government of Ghana payroll management.”

