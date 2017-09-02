Akufo-Addo promises to create wealth for Ghanaians

President Nana Akufo Addo has reiterated his government’s commitment to creating a friendly business environment to promote entrepreneurship.

This according to him is fundamental to the development of the country.

Speaking at the Africa Business and Kingdom Leadership Summit in Accra President Akufo-Addo was convinced that reduction in the cost of doing business will stimulate growth in enterpreneurship which he says will lead to the creation of more jobs.

“You all know in Ghana the widespread unemployment is the greatest threat to our future stability and social coherence.

“Our preoccupation over the last seven months is to put in place programmes and policies geared towards building the most business friendly economy in Africa to be a magnet for investment.

“We began establishing development policy framework that will help businesses expand and create jobs with a view also to promoting the growth and development of entrepreneurship,” he said.

The president cited examples in first world countries, many of which have adopted a policy of industrialisation as the launch-pad for growth and development.

“We can learn a lot from this global trend and promote a conducive and business friendly environment in our country.

“The wealth of our country is built on the private sector and the entrepreneurial spirit of the Ghanaian people,” he said.

Head Pastor of Action Chapel International, Archbishop Duncan-Williams charged young entrepreneurs to look beyond government in their quest for jobs and better livelihoods.

As a farmer himself, Archbishop Duncan-Williams encouraged the youth to enter into large scale farming, something that does not necessarily require government intervention to succeed.