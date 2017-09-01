Who becomes Miss Universe Ghana 2017?

Ten beautiful young ladies have been unveiled to compete for the ultimate crown of Miss Universe Ghana 2017.

After an intensive search through the length and breadth of Ghana, one young beauty will emerge the ultimate winner.

In a few days, the ten ladies from all ten regions of Ghana, will be putting their best foot forward to prove to the judges and fans that they have what it takes to represent Ghana in the world’s largest beauty pageant.

Organised by MALZ Promotions, the Miss Universe Ghana contest seeks to discover the most poised, intelligent, confident and gorgeous Ghanaian woman who can represent her country on the international stage.

For one young lady, it’s a chance in a lifetime to travel the world in a bid to promote Ghana as well as provide an exclusive opportunity to help a charity of her choice during her twelve months reign.

The Chief Executive Officer of MALZ Promotions, Menaye Donkor Muntari says the keenly contested title presents a rare experience for a rare young lady.

“The Miss Universe Ghana event has been taking place since 1991 and I’m proud that it still exists today. The pageant is an opportunity for us to showcase the best and brightest young women amongst us, as well as help to put a global spotlight on our beloved country Ghana. With such stunning, talented ladies in our top ten, I’m confident that this year, the Miss Universe 2017 crown will come home”, she stated.

Judges for the evening will be Miss Universe Netherlands (2003), Miss Netherlands Europe (2005), Tessa Brix, Sean Guy, Giovanna Nicole and Michelle Attoh.

The finale will take place at the plush Labadi Beach Hotel on Saturday September 2, 2017 at exactly 7pm.

The finalists are:

AkyereRocksen, 23, Miss Ashanti Region

Nana AmaAgyekum, 23, Miss BrongAhafo Region

Ruth Quashie, 23, Miss Central Region

Nadia Sarbah, 26, Miss Eastern Region

SefakorEsinamAhiave, 23, Miss Greater Accra Region

Loretta Doe Lawson, 24, Miss Northern Region

NuraLadi Mohammed, 25, Miss Upper East Region

Emily Randolph, 21, Miss Upper West Region

Cindy Emefa Coffee, 24, Miss Volta Region

HephieArmah, 21, Miss Western Region

By: Leticia Ohene-Asiedu