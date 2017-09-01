Western Region football fans to demonstrate against Ghana FA

Sports News of Thursday, 31 August 2017

2017-08-31

Angry football fans in the Western region have served notice of staging a mammoth demonstration against the Ghana FA over the continuous snub of indigenes for national team call-ups.

The fans are seething with rage after Medeama midfield maestro Justice Blay was overlooked for the impending WAFU tournament set to take place next month in the West African nation.

Blay, who has been the standout performer for the Mauve and Yellows and one of the rising stars on the domestic scene, was snubbed as the Black Stars -B was crashed out of the CHAN qualifiers last week.

Allegations of favouritism and nepotism have clouded coach Maxwell Konadu’s selection mode for the home-based team which has ruffled feathers in the Western region.

Angry fans have accused the technical leadership of the various national teams of a deliberate ploy to frustrate players who hail from the region to gain call-ups.

They claim Samuel Inkoom’s continuous snub for Black Stars call-up is calculated while accusing the national team handlers of freezing out Ebenezer Assifuah from the national team.

Now, the decision to snub Medeama star Justice Blay from the Black Stars -B squad ahead of the WAFU tournament appears to have broken the camel’s back.

The fans have vowed to hit the streets over what they claim are crude and calculated attempts to frustrate players who hail from the region.

“We are going to hold a big demonstration against the FA and the technical handlers of the national teams. They have consistently overlook players who come from the Western region and we think its not fair,” famous football fan Otoo Fynn Wilson told GHANAsoccernet.com

“Look at what they did to Samuel Inkoom and Ebenezer Assifuah, and now Justice Blay? We won’t sit down for some people to use the national team as a breeding ground for business.

“Maxwell Konadu should understand that we are well awake and are aware of all his machinations. They want to tell us there is no player from the Western region fit to play in the national team?

“We are having a meeting with the police this morning and will soon roll out our plans. “

The fans have also been incensed by the latest decision to replace the Sekondi stadium as one of the venues for the WAFU tournament.

“Today, they have decided against hosting the WAFU tournament in Seondi-Takoradi. Meanwhile the plan stay in hotels situated here,” he fumed

“We’ll not allow them to stay here. We’ll sack from this region. No official or players should attempt to come to this region. We don’t need them here and we’ll make sure they don’t stay here.

“Like I said, we’re meeting the police this morning to inform them about our plans which intend to roll out soon.”