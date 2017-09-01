We have to hope for a bad result for Egypt – Ayew

Black Stars deputy captain Andre Ayew <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504262091_797_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Black Stars deputy captain Andre Ayew is hoping for Uganda to beat Egypt in Kampala on Thursday to enhance the Black Stars chances of qualifying for next year’s World Cup to be staged in Russia.

The West Ham United star admits the only way Ghana could qualify for next year’s World Cup in Russia is when Group E leaders Egypt fall in Kampala today with Ghana whipping Congo on Friday.

Ghana is chasing their first victory in the qualifiers having recorded just a point in the first two opening games, drawing 0-0 with the Cranes of Uganda before losing 2-0 to Egypt in Alexandria under ex -Coach Avram Grant.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday after the team’s training in Kumasi, Ayew said ‘’We really need this three points I think the situation we’re in now we cannot have another result another result but a win we will say that we are out of the World Cup so we are expecting a win and we hope that we will get that win because is a very important for us and the nation and all the fans’’

Asked how he sees the Black Stars chances of booking a ticket to Russia, Ayew said ”Well let’s not light ourselves the ball is not in our hand I think we have to hope for a bad result for Egypt and us also win all our games so we are going to do everything to win all our remaining matches but it is not like the first where we were always having the upper hand, unfortunately, Egypt has the upper hand and if they don’t do any mistake they will go to the World Cup.”

”But if we give our best and hope that they have a bad result on the road and we keep on a good result then we have a chance of qualifying”.

Ghana host Congo on Friday at the Baba Yara sports stadium in the first leg of the doubleheader clash before flying to Congo Brazzaville for the reverse leg on Tuesday.

