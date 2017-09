Sports News of Friday, 1 September 2017

2017-09-01

Kwesi Appiah



Ghana were held to a 1-1 drawn game by Congo on Friday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in 2018 World Cup qualifier.

The four-time African champions conceded the first goal in the 18th minute through Thievy Bifouma after Attamah Larweh’s howler.

But the West African giants left it late to earn a point thanks to Thomas Partey’s strike.