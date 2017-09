Afia Pokuwaa known popularly as Vim Lady



Newscaster, Afia Pokuwaa known popularly as Vim Lady has asked female celebrities to take a cue from the life of actress Martha Ankomah and learn from her fashion sense.

According to her, Martha Ankomah should be seen as a role model for all female personalities in the spotlight in order for their fashion sense to be decent.

She cautioned personalities like Ebony and Stephanie Benson to be careful or she will wage a war against them in her drive to fight indecent dressing among women.

