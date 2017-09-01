Richmond Boakye delighted over late Ghana call-up

Boakye-Yiadom was handed a late call-up after Dwamena pulled out <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504261811_487_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Red Star Belgrade striker Richmond Boakye boarded a flight to Ghana on Thursday as he is delighted over his return to the Black Stars squad for a 2018 World Cup qualifier.

The former youth international earned a late call-up to join the Black Stars for the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Congo on Wednesday which was exclusively revealed by, GHANASoccernet.com

The in-form goal poacher has been invited as a back up for FC Zurich striker Raphael Dwamena who is seeking a second opinion on his health after a failing a medical to Brighton Hove & Albion.

Boakye is expected to arrive in the country on Thursday night and will be miss the Friday first leg tie at the Baba Yara Stadium.

“Off to homeland Ghana; Happy to be back for national team duty,” the Serbian based attacker wrote on his Twitter handle on Thursday morning as he made his way to Accra.

The 24-year-old has been in top form but was overlooked in the naming of the 24-man squad last week.

He emerged top scorer in the Europa League qualifying round where his seven goals helped Red Star to qualify for the Group stage.

قالب وردپرس

Comments