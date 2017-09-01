Richmond Boakye delighted over late Ghana call-up

Red Star Belgrade striker Richmond Boakye boarded a flight to Ghana on Thursday as he is delighted over his return to the Black Stars squad for a 2018 World Cup qualifier.
The former youth international earned a late call-up to join the Black Stars for the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Congo on Wednesday which was exclusively revealed by, GHANASoccernet.com
The in-form goal poacher has been invited as a back up for FC Zurich striker Raphael Dwamena who is seeking a second opinion on his health after a failing a medical to Brighton Hove & Albion.
Boakye is expected to arrive in the country on Thursday night and will be miss the Friday first leg tie at the Baba Yara Stadium.
“Off to homeland Ghana; Happy to be back for national team duty,” the Serbian based attacker wrote on his Twitter handle on Thursday morning as he made his way to Accra.
The 24-year-old has been in top form but was overlooked in the naming of the 24-man squad last week.
He emerged top scorer in the Europa League qualifying round where his seven goals helped Red Star to qualify for the Group stage.