Patrick Twumasi sweeps Astana FC best player for the month of August

Ghana attacker Patrick Twumasi has been voted as the club’s best player for the month of August by the supporters.

The 22-year-old had an outstanding month for the club during the month of August, where he plundered in eight goals in five matches.

The former Red Bull Salzburg attacker made three appearances in the UEFA Champions League qualifying rounds with the other two coming in the Kazakh top flight league.

And due to the impressive performances the Ghanaian attacker churned out, supporters of Astana have named him as their best player for the month of August.

He was shockingly excluded from Coach Kwesi Appiah’s 24-man squad for the Black Stars 2018 FIFA World Cup double header qualifiers against Congo.

