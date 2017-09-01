Muslims’ contribution to national development significant – Akufo-Addo

General News of Friday, 1 September 2017

President Nana Akufo-Addo has commended Muslims across the country for their important contributions towards development in the society.

As Muslims in Ghana and across the globe celebrate Eid al-Adha on Friday, September 1, Mr Akufo-Addo said he is pleased to wish the Islamic community the very best as he encouraged them to strive to contribute more to the gains that have been made over the years.

President Akufo-Addo hailed the illustrious human resource that has been churned from the Muslim community including Vice-president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who he said are helping to execute the transformational agenda of Ghana.

The president is also delighted that this year’s Hajj pilgrimage was without any major challenge, adding that in the wake of religious extremism, it is the responsibility of every Muslim to be an instrument of peace.

He said Muslims constitute 17 per cent of Ghana’s population and “your contribution to national development is significant and in my government in particular, where there are some leading figures, including the Vice-President of the Republic”.

Also called the “Sacrifice Feast”, Eid al-Adha is the second of two Muslim holidays celebrated worldwide each year.

It honours the willingness of Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son as an act of submission to God’s command. Before he could sacrifice his son, God intervened by sending his angel Jibra’il (Gabriel), who then put a sheep in his son’s place.

In commemoration of this, an animal is sacrificed and divided into three parts: the family retains one-third of the share; another third is given to relatives, friends, and neighbours; and the remaining third is given to the poor and needy.