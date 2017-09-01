Mogul moves… Ibrahim Mahama steps out in Style

Last weekend, renowned Businessman Mr. Ibrahim Mahama was spotted with Ghana’s Upper Crust at a prestigious hotel in Accra, celebrating the birthday of a prominent Ghanaian Lady.

Mr. Mahama looked sharp in a black fitted suit, a bow-tie and a clean shave to boot. Ghana’s high society – many of whom are his friends, were happy to see him.

The Mogul was seen smiling and laughing throughout; definitely a great night out for him. This was a refreshing look of the serial entrepreneur, who is often seen in his professional wear and signature helmet – reflecting the hands-on approach he uses to manage his business empire.

His business Portfolio includes; Engineers & Planners Ltd., Asutuare Poultry Farms, MBG Ghana Limited, Dzata Cement Company among others.