Kwame Kizito handed maiden Black Stars call-up

Kwame Kizito has scored seven goals <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504262126_488_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Hearts striker, Kwame Kizito has been handed his first call up to Ghana’s home based national team (Black Stars B) ahead of the West African Football Union (WAFU) tournament to commence on September 9 – 24, 2017.

The striker has had an impressive outing for the Phobians especially in the second round of the 2016/17 Ghana Premier League season and has seven goals to his credit.

His teammates which includes Winful Cobbinah, Thomas Abbey and Patrick Razak have been included in Maxwell Konadu’s 25-man squad for the tournament to be hosted by Ghana.

The Black Stars ‘B’ team will begin camping on Thursday August 31 in Takoradi.

قالب وردپرس

Comments