It is my dream to play for Accra Hearts of Oak – Abednego Tetteh

Former Bechem United striker Abednego Tetteh has revealed his desire to play for Ghanaian giants Accra Hearts of Oak before hanging his boots.

The lanky striker affectionately called Zlatan agreed to terminate his contract with Sudanese side Al-Hilal following a period of controversies, despite being in top form.

He has since been linked with former African Champions Accra Hearts of Oak.

However, the 26-year-old says even though he has supported the Phobians since infancy, this is not the right time for him to return to the Ghana Premier League.

“It’s true that some Hearts bigwigs have got in touch with me but I’m not ready to come back to the league now,” Tetteh told Happy FM’s Anopa Bosuo Sports.

“But that does not mean that I’ve closed the door on them forever, they are the club I’ve supported from infancy and it’s my dream to one day play for them but this is not the right time.”

Abednego Tetteh helped Bechem United to the 2016 FA Cup title before leaving the shore of Ghana.

South African Clubs Maritzburg United and Cape Town City FC are reported to be interested in the powerful forward.