Introduce innovative teaching methods – Otumfuo tells teachers

General News of Friday, 1 September 2017

Source: Graphic.com.gh

2017-09-01

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has tasked teachers to introduce innovative measures in their teaching methods to enhance learning.

He reminded teachers in the public schools to show more commitment to their job since education played a crucial role in national development.

The Asantehene made the call in an address read on his behalf by the Chief of Adansi-Dompoase, Okofo Sobin Kan, at the fifth quadrennial and 52nd delegate’s conference of the Ashanti Regional Chapter of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) in Kumasi.

The conference

In attendance at the three-day conference, which was on the theme, “Transforming society through education; the role of the teacher towards agenda 2030”, were over 500 delegates from all the districts in the region.

The conference was also used to elect 13 officers to the various positions, including regional chairman and a vice, regional treasurer and a representative for the teacher’s fund board.

Need to redouble effort

Otumfuo Osei Tutu attributed most challenges in society to ignorance by people leading to misunderstanding and charged teachers to redouble their efforts at enlightening the citizenry to decipher the truth from deceit.

He urged all stakeholders to redouble their efforts in the bid to develop the nation’s education, which was key in the country’s development agenda, since without good education it would be very difficult to get the right manpower to spearhead the nation’s development.

Importance of education

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Mr Simon Osei Mensah, in an address read for him commended teachers in the country for their dedication to the nation’s educational development.

He said education held the key to poverty reduction, unemployment, preventable diseases, as well as directing and transforming society and there was the need for teachers to ensure that the nation realised all those.

Salary arrears and emoluments

The General Secretary of GNAT, Mr David Ofori Acheampong, assured members of GNAT that its leadership was working hard to ensure that all salary arrears and emoluments were paid to deserving teachers.

He lamented the non-release of funds towards promotion and other benefits that teachers were entitled to leading to demotivation in the teaching sector and appealed to the Ghana Education Service (GES) and the government to ensure the release of funds towards the payment of teacher’s benefits.