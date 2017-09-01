I support Ghana Garden and Flower Movement – Rebecca Akufo-Addo

Entertainment of Friday, 1 September 2017

The First Lady of the Republic of Ghana, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, has pledged to support the Ghana Garden and Flower Movement.

She made this pledge at the launch of the fifth edition of the annual Ghana Garden and Flower Show on Friday.

According to her, such initiatives as the Ghana Garden and Flower Movement are worthwhile and deserve the needed support.

“I can say with conviction, that initiatives such as this are very worthwhile. Planting flowers definitely help create jobs and I would like to join forces with the Ghana Garden and Flower Movement in declaring that it is time for us, as a nation, to put our hands to the plough”, she said.

She also praised Ghanaians for their willingness to come together for worthy causes, expressing her strong belief that such attitude will be replicated in the Ghana Garden and Flower Movement.

“I have tremendous faith in the willingness of Ghanaians to unite behind worthy causes. I have personally witnessed this human quality under many circumstances and recently in the overwhelming support that individuals and corporate organizations have extended to the Save a Child Save a Mother Project. This is testimony to the fact that when Ghanaians come together, we get things done. I have no doubt that together, we will succeed, through the horticulture and floriculture sector”, she added.

The fifth edition of the annual Ghana Garden and Flower Show, organized by Strategic Communication Africa, took place at the Efua Sutherland Children’s Park. The event themed ‘Flower Ghana, Grow Ghana’ commenced on Thursday, August 31st, and will end on Monday, September 4th. Dignitaries present at the event included the Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Honourable Professor Kwabena Frimpong Boateng, Turkish Ambassador to Ghana, Her Excellency Nesrin Bayazit as well as Ambassador of the Royal Netherlands to Ghana, Ron Strikker.