I am attracted to old men – Mzbel

Entertainment of Friday, 1 September 2017

Source: dailyguideafrica.com

2017-09-01

Famed songstress Nana Akua Amoah, widely known in music circles as Mzbel, says if there is any breed of men she is attracted to, then it is the old folks.

Confirming his relationship with ‘big boys’ on GHOne TV, the controversial singer who has been tagged as a ‘friend’ of big men mentioned that she rides on that to realise her dream.

“…l am attracted to old men.I wanted to help a gifted young lady realise her music dream. My contact with them to, a large extent, could have seen her through, but she declined my approach, she said she will get back and that was it. She will go like Mzbel will make me wear short stuffs,” Mzbel revealed.

And like a new wine in an old bottle, the controversial singer is embarking on a massive rebranding to correct the negative perception about herself in the industry.

Her current track- ‘Go Your Way’- has a beautiful video, and is already making impact.

Earlier in June this year, Mzbel was quoted for saying she has, over the years, developed appetite for dating older men instated of younger-looking guys.

“As for me, I’m an old man’s girlfriend. Everybody in Ghana knows I don’t date young guys. I like older men, they are very gentle. They don’t even sleep around with you unnecessarily like the young guys will do. They can’t even last long in bed,” she reportedly said.