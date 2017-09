play videoThe song talks about modern day societal issues and the state of rap in Ghana



Award winning Ghanaian rap artist Flowking Stone has released his much awaited single Beast.

Beast which talks about modern day societal issues and the state of rap in Ghana has the rapper go with his usual hallmarked with punches embedded in his dynamic flow, rhythm and style.

The video was directed by Prince Dovlo.

