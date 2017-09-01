Ex-Bechem United striker Abednego Tetteh reiterates Hearts of Oak dream move

Sports News of Thursday, 31 August 2017

Former Bechem United striker Abednego Tetteh has reiterated his desire to don Hearts of Oak jersey before calling time on his footballing career.

The 26-year-old, who mutually terminated his contract with Sudanese side Al Hilal two months ago, has been linked with Ghana Premier league giants Hearts of Oak after confessing his love for the club.

However, the towering poacher says he’s not ready to play for any local but will one day wear the famous Rainbow jersey before retiring.

“It’s true that some of Hearts bigwigs have got in touch with me but I’m not ready to come back to the league now,” Tetteh told Happy FM’s Anopa Bosuo Sports.

“But that does not mean that I’ve closed the door on them forever, they are the club I’ve supported from infancy and it’s my dream to one day play for them but this is not the right time.”

Tetteh has been linked with a move to the South African topflight league, with Maritzburg United and Cape Town City FC mooted as one of his destinations.