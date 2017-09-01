Dr. Kwame Kyei sends goodwill message to Kotoko on 82nd anniversary

Sports News of Thursday, 31 August 2017

Source: ghanacrusader.com

2017-08-31

Kotoko is 82 years old today

Executive Chairman Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Dr. Kwame Kyei, has sent a goodwill message to the Kotoko fraternity as they celebrate their 82nd birthday today.

Below is the message:

Today, we celebrate the 82nd birthday of our dear and great club, Fabulous Kumasi Asante Kotoko (FABU). We thank God the Almighty for His mercy and adding one more precious year to our existence.

Looking back from where we started, clearly it is God’s mighty hands that have brought us this far.

On this day we deem it a duty to acknowledge dedicated individuals especially those whose relentless work and eorts in diverse ways gave birth to our dear club success story especially those who through thick and thin with the club from 1924 through to 1935 till this day and age not forgetting Mr. Kwasi Kumah, Lawrence Yaw Asamoah and Mr. James Frimpong of blessed memory not forgetting Mr. Thomas Obeng Asare who died in the course of serving our dear club through accident. May His soul rest in peace – Demirifa Due .

Although this page for this script cannot fully accommodate our intentions to express our profound indebtedness and gratitude to list all the Warriors who over the years have stood with the club and contributed enormously to our success.

It is imperative to single out the commendation of the owner and life patron His Majesty Otumfour Osei Tutu II (Asantehene), Manhyia Palace and Asanteman Council unflinching support for the club.

Our next line of gratitude goes to our proud sponsors who in numerous ways help to brand and market Kotoko positively both at the local and foreign front.

Our sincere thanks also goes to the media who makes us who we are now, our current management, all former management and board members, old players, current players, our always visible teaming fans and Supporters and sundry, we say Ayekooo.

This is a time to enjoy the glorious of our club, an opportunity to share with the world our success stories, but also a time to soberly reflect on our failures to make amends and strategically device all possible means to improve and widen our horizon.

On our 82nd birthday, I will use the opportunity to say in the course of our deliberations, any adverse event that might have happened knowingly or unknowingly let each and everyone forgive and forget for the betterment of Kumasi Asante Kotoko.

In our quest to regain our past glory, put us to where we belong and put our fans into the state of ecstasy, the onus lies upon us in assembling the most talented, skillful, experience and highly performing players in Ghana and beyond to build a winsome team couple with the best technical brains with the tenacity and capabilities to win laurels for the club supported by result oriented Management.

The time has come for us to reunite as one family with concerted efforts to surge forward stronger than ever before in all spheres of our club’s endeavours as the popular.

As the saying goes “together we stand; divided we fall”. Let’s all come together for a common course Kotoko rst. Long Live Asante Kotoko and Long Live Fabulous