Choirmaster is being negatively influenced by his wife – Praye Tenten

The trade in accusations and counter-accusations in the camp of Praye have not abated, even after two of its members reunited.

Kente (Praye Tenten) and Cartel Big J (Praye Tietia) currently make up the music group without Choirmaster (Praye Honeho) who has refused to join despite repeated appeals.

On Joy FM’s Drive Time with Lexis Bill this week, Choirmaster claimed one of his colleauges used to beat the others in the group.

“I know what I have been through. There were times that members were beaten in the group… by fellow members,” he alleged.

But he declined to provide the name the perpetrator and victim of the abuse but said Praye Tenten was most notorious in the group.

Hitz News contacted Praye Tenten to confirm or deny the allegation by his former team member.

In the interview, the tallest among the trio vehemently denied the claim, describing the comments by Choirmaster as lies. “Never! It is a big lie. It is a big big lie…This is not true,” Praye Tenten fumed.

He said he suspects that Choirmaster is being influenced negatively by his wife, Beverly Afaglo.

Praye is currently preparing to release a 15-track album.