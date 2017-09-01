Black Stars suffer World Cup qualifying blow after Congo draw

Sports News of Friday, 1 September 2017

The Black Stars’ hopes of qualifying for the 2018 World Cup were dealt a serious blow on Friday after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Congo in Kumasi.

A mistake by Joseph Attamah Larweh in the first half was capitalised by the Congolese, who took the lead through Thievy Bifouma.

The Black Stars found an equaliser after Thomas Partey stroked the ball home from Christian Atsu’s pass.

Having failed to get a win in the first two games of their World Cup Qualifying campaign, the Black Stars faced a huge task make it to Russia 2018.

However, a win for Uganda at home to Egypt on Thursday has thrown the group wide open for the other teams in the group.

The Black Stars began the game with a strong team, with Captain Asamoah Gyan, Jordan Ayew and Andre Ayew starting.

Attamah Larweh started ahead of Harrison Afful at right back while Christian Atsu who’s had a decent start to the season individually starting on the left. The Black Stars dominated possession in the first few minutes of the game without creating too many chances.

A Jordan Ayew free-kick caused some confusion in the Congolese box before it was fired home but the linesman’s flag was up for a foul in the box.

Joseph Larweh, who was making his first start for the Stars was caught in possession on the right and the ball was worked to Congolese captain Bifouma who finished past Richard Ofori.

The Congolese allowed the Black Stars to keep the ball for much of the half, sitting deep and hitting the Ghanaians on the counter.