Black Stars draw unfortunate – Kwesi Appiah

James Kwesi Appiah, the coach of the senior national team, the Black Stars, has described Congo holding the Black Stars to a 1-1 draw at home as unfortunate.

He told journalists after the game on Friday, September 1 that: “I am not happy with the results. It is just unfortunate that we drew.”

The Black Stars’ dream of qualifying for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia is near impossible after they were held to a 1-1 home draw by Congo on Friday.

Fans at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium were left disappointed by the performance of the Black Stars, who appeared to be clueless for large portions of the game.

Bifouma Thievy got the opener for the visitors in the first half thanks to Joseph Attamah Larweh, who gifted the ball in his own half.

The Black Stars could not penetrate the strong defence of the tactically disciplined Congolese side as they finished the first 45 minutes with a goal down.

The second half began in similar fashion, with the Ghanaian side finding it difficult to push their opponents back.

Thomas Partey got on the score sheet for the Ghanaians with five minutes left on the clock after he pounced on a brilliant pass from Christian Astu.

The Congolese held on to pick a vital point.

The result means Uganda remains top of the group with seven points after beating Egypt 1-0 in Thursday’s game. Egypt is second with six points followed by Ghana on two points and Congo with a point.