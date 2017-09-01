Alhaji Akambi slams referee Prince Amoah

Sports News of Thursday, 31 August 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-08-31

Alhaji Akambi has called on referee Prince Amoah’s family to disown him <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504261959_225_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Management board member of Hearts of Oak Alhaji Briamah Akambi has called on referee Prince Amoah’s family to disown him following an abysmal performance in Hearts six-goal thriller against Aduana Stars in Wednesday.

Hearts thrice came back thrice from the jaws of defeat to rescue a point against fellow league title chasers Aduana Stars in Week 26 of the Ghana Premier League at the Accra Sports Stadium.

But the Phobians were seething at referee Prince Amoah’s general output in the game after failing to award them what appeared to be a blatant penalty after Aduana defender Wahab Adams lunged a stamp in Thomas Abbey’s abdomen in the six-yard box when the scores were leveled at 3-3 with three minutes to end the game.

The Assin Fosu-based official turned a blind eye to the incident to the chagrin of the vociferous Phobian faithful as the game finished in a 3-3 draw.

And in the interview with Happy FM, the outspoken Alhaji Akambi called on the referees appointment committee to hand Prince Amoah a lifetime ban, and also the beleaguered official’s family to disown him for his poor show.

“Referee Prince Amoah is a disgrace to Ghana football. I will be surprised if he’s not ban for life,” Akambi told Happy FM.

“His family should disown him because he’s a disgrace to them. If his family watched the game they will agree with me, he’s a disgrace to them. “

Hearts remain in 3rd position with 44 points while Aduana leapfrogs WAFA to the summit of the table with 48 points after match day 26.