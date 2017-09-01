Aduana Stars coach lauds Hearts’ fighting spirit

Hearts occupies the third position with 44 points. <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504262145_668_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Aduana Stars coach, Yussif Abubakar, has lauded the fighting spirit of Accra Hearts of Oak after their 3-3 draw in week 26 of the Ghana Premier League (GPL) played at the Accra Sports Stadium yesterday.

Aduana Stars maintained a firm grasp at the top of the league log with 48 points, followed by WAFA with 47 points as Hearts occupy the third position with 44 points.

According to the experienced gaffer, the players of Hearts exhibited extreme mental toughness that superseding that of his boys and commended them for staging a magnificent comeback.

” The game was a difficult game, but I always praise Hearts of Oak for coming back from a goal down thus whenever we take the lead. Their mental toughness was working more than my boys, so I congratulate them for staging a comeback, ” Abubakar said in a post-match presser.

The GPL takes a one-month break to pave way for the West Africa Football Union (WAFU) tournament to be held in Ghana from September 9 -24, 2017.

قالب وردپرس

Comments