A wrap of how Ghanaian players moved in the transfer window

Sports News of Friday, 1 September 2017

2017-09-01

Some Ghanaian players changed clubs

Ghanaian players have been on the move all summer changing clubs for various reasons.

Some moved for footballing reasons whilst others left their clubs to where they got better offers while some much-talked about and highly-anticipated moves also fell through.

Ghana Sports Online’s Players Abroad maven El Akyereko has a comprehensive wrap of how Ghanaian players moved in the transfer business in the summer of 2017.

ENGLAND

Christian Atsu: Made his move from Chelsea to Newcastle United permanent after impressively helping the Magpies to gain promotion back to the top-flight. The move was worth € 7.5M.

Kingsley Fobi: English Premier League side signed the former Ghana U20 defender and immediately sent on loan to Spanish Segunda B side Formentera in the last week of July.

Philemon Ofosu-Ayeh: Moved from German Bundesliga 2 side Eintracht Braunschweig to English Championship side Wolverhampton Wanderers on free transfer.

Caleb Ekuban: Joined Leeds United in the second week of July from Italian side Chievo Verona after impressing on loan in Albania for Partizani Tirana.

Joseph Dodoo: The former Leicester City promising youngster was one of the movers on the last day of the window as he left Scottish giants Rangers and return to English to join League One side Charlton Athletic on loan.

Ghanaian-born midfielder Hiram Kojo Kwarteng Boateng has signed a permanent deal with English League two side Exeter City from Premiership Club Crystal Palace.

OUT: Elvis Manu: Newly-promoted English Premier League Brighton released the Dutch-born attacker as he went ahead to join Turkish side Gençlerbirli?i.

MOVES THAT FELL THROUGH IN ENGLAND

Raphael Dwamena: The Ghana forward failed his medicals ahead of a reported £12 million pounds move from Swiss side FC Zurich. The Super League outfit reported that the 22-year-old returned to the club on Wednesday.

Abdul Majeed Waris: Both West Ham United and Burnley were linked with the £10 million-rated Ghana goal-monger. But on the last day of the transfer window the move was called off.

Afriyie Acquah: Birmingham City manager Harry Redknapp went into discussions with Torino to land the Black Stars midfielder after failing to sign Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu from Udinese. But the deal failed 45 hours before the window shut.

SPAIN

Emmanuel Okyere Boateng: La Liga side Levante paid 2 million Euros to Portuguese side Moreirense to sign the 21-year-old attacker who scored 10 goals in 4 seasons in Portugal for two clubs.

Wakaso Mubarak: The powerful midfielder made his switch back to Spain permanent after leaving Greek Super League giants Panathinaikos as a free agent to sign for Deportivo Alaves.

Kwabena Owusu: La Liga new-boys Leganes also signed the young 20-year-old offensive midfielder from lower-tier side Toledo on a 5-year-deal. But the youngster has been sent on loan to Real Oviedo in Segunda Division.

Michael Anaba: The former Asante Kotoko midfielder ended his spell in Uruguay to sign for Segunda B side Ontinyent on permanent basis from Elche.

Paul Quaye: The ex-Espanyol promising midfielder also joined Talavera CF who play in the Spanish third-tier.

ITALY

Bright Gyamfi: Serie A new-boys Benevento acquired the former Anokye Stars defender 21-year-old defender from Inter Milan after he helped them to secure promotion.

Patrick Asmah: Moved from Atalanta to Salernitana in the Serie B with details of the deal undisclosed.

OUT: Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu left Udinese to Turkish side Bursaspor on a season-long loan move.

While ex-Fiorentina attacker Maxwell Boadu Acosty who holds Italian passport made a switch from Crotone to HNK Rijeka in the Croatian First Football League.

GERMANY

Kevin-Prince Boateng: Left Las Palmas to return to the Bundesliga where he signed for Eintracht Frankfurt after feeling homesick.

Braydon Marvin Manu: The 19-year-old moved to Hallescher FC from Eintracht Braunschweig for football reasons.

Okyere Kwasi Wriedt: Bayern Munich signed the 23-year-old goal-machine for their Team B in early August and he has started scoring in sixes and sevens.

OUT: Full-back Philemon Ofosu-Ayeh moved from German Bundesliga 2 side Eintracht Braunschweig to English Championship side Wolverhampton Wanderers on free transfer.

And, Schalke 04 allowed attacker Bernard Tekpetey to move to Austrian Bundesliga side Rheindorf Altach for footballing reasons. He will return to the Royal club at the end of the season.

FRANCE

Ebenezer Assifuah: FC Sion to Le Havre with details of the move undisclosed.

Lawrence Ati-Zigi: From Red Bull Salzburg to Sochaux as a free agent.

OUT: Alhassan Wakaso returned to Portugal to sign for Vitoria Guimaraes from Lorient in the Ligue 2.

NETHERLANDS

Derrick Luckassen: The defender left AZ Alkmaar to join giants PSV Eindhoven in Eredivisie.

AUSTRIA

Bernard Tekpetey: Schalke 04 allowed the young attacker to move to Austrian Bundesliga side Rheindorf Altach for footballing reasons. He will return to the Royal club at the end of the season.

Majeed Ashimeru: From Ghana Premier League side WAFA to Red Bull Salzburg.

BELGIUM

Abdul Manaf Nurudeen: KAS Eupen brought in the 18-year-old goalkeeper who is an academy graduate from Aspire Academy.

Bennard Kumordzi: Left Genk after 6 seasons to join Kortrijk on free transfer.

Ghanaian-born Elton Acolatse has joined Belgian Club Sint-Truiden on loan from Club Brugge.

Joseph Aidoo: From Hammarby to Genk.

Samuel Asamoah: From Eupen to Sint-Truiden on free.

Michael Baidoo to Midtjylland, scanty details. He’s an 18-year-old midfielder.

GREECE – Emmanuel Mensah from Albanian side Laci to Greek side Atromitos. While Mike Asigba left relegated Veria to join newly-promoted side Lamia.

NORWAY – Adam Kwarasey joined Valerenga from Danish side Brondby also this summer.

PORTUGAL – Alhassan Wakaso returned to Portugal to sign for Vitoria Guimaraes from Lorient in the Ligue 2.

SOUTH AFRICA – Ghanaian goalkeeper Richard Ofori joined Maritzburg United from Ghana Premier League side Wa All Stars. While former Ghana goalkeeper Razak Brimah also moved from Spain as a free agent to join Sundowns.

SERBIA – Striker Richmond Boakye moved to Red Star Belgrade from Latina as a free agent. Samuel Owusu from Turkish side Gençlerbirli?i to ?ukari?ki. Bismark Appiah from Ba?ka Palanka to Mladost Lu?ani.

,b>SWEDEN – Patrick Kpozo joined Östersunds FK from AIK Solna while Kingsley Sarfo from Sirius to Malmo FF for undisclosed fee.

TURKEY – Newly-promoted English Premier League Brighton released the Dutch-born attacker Elvis Manu as he went ahead to join Turkish side Gençlerbirli?i. Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu left Udinese to Turkish side Bursaspor on a season-long loan move. Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan joined Kayserispor from Shanghai SIPG as a free agent. Bernard Mensah: From Atletico Madrid to Kas?mpa?a on loan.

FELL THROUGH: Kwadwo Asamoah’s proposed move to Turkish giants Galatasaray from Juventus