Photos: Akufo-Addo pays tribute to Paapa Yankson; state to support funeral

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has paid glowing tribute to the late Paapa Yankson describing him as a pillar of the Ghanaian music industry and an icon who has served the nation very well.

This was at a meeting with a delegation led by the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Catherine Ablema Afeku, Paapa Yankson’s family members and the leadership of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA).

President Akufo-Addo assured the delegation of the state’s support in the funeral to ensure that Paapa Yankson receives the fitting funeral he deserves.

He indicated that the funeral should be held at the forecourt of the State House. The President also expressed his condolences to the wife and family of the late highlife legend.

The head of Odomna Ebusua, Nana Akom Ogyeanda I, informed the President that the final funeral rites are scheduled for October 21 and 22, 2017.

Nana Kwame Ampadu, in his statement, described Paapa Yankson as an impeccable gentleman and a role model for the industry.

On his part, the President of MUSIGA, Bice Osei Kuffour commended President Akufo–Addo for agreeing to meet the delegation and assuring them of the state’s support for the funeral.

The late Paapa Yankson died after a short illness on July 21, 2017.

Present at the meeting were the Queen mother of the Odumna clan of Ekumfi Asaman/Buadukwaa, Nana Enfiua III; the widow, Mary Ogbamey; Paapa Yankson’s son Silas and some of his siblings and other relatives.

Also present were ex-MUSIGA President Alhaji Sidiku Buari; Bessa Simons, first vice-president of MUSIGA; Chizzy Wailer, national organizer; the Tagoe Sisters; Ben Brako and Ahuma Bosco Ocansey, Director of Communications and Special Projects.