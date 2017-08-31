Philipa Baafi’s ‘How Well Are You’ Campaign storms Mallam Market Saturday

Residents of Mallam, Odorkor, Sakaman, Damsoman, South Odorkor Estate, Weija, Darkuman, Tetegu, Choice, Awoshie and all those who shop and trade at the Mallam Market in the Ablekuma North Constituency of the Greater Accra Region will on Saturday, September 2 ,be screened by medical team of the Ministry of Health and Ga South Municipal Hospital, popularly known as Akawe, under the Philipa Baafi Foundation’s Free Health Screening Exercise.

Dubbed “How Well Are You?” the free health screening exercise aims at bringing medical treatments to the door steps of traders who are mostly market men and women and shoppers. They will be screened in health related areas such as Blood Pressure, Glucose/ Sugar level, Malaria and Body Mass Index (BMI). Philipa Baafi who is also a professional Physiotherapist will offer free Physiotherapy Treatment to some patients and later entertained her audience with some of her hit songs.

There would also be a health talk for participants to know the need to embark on regular checkups and basic health tips that will enable them to stay away from sicknesses.

Supported by GOIL Ghana Limited, Tobinco Pharmaceuticals, Anadwo Ye De Mosquito Coil, Tinatette Herbal, Angel Fatwikeke, Otaten Hiring Services, UTV, Adom TV, Angel TV and Atinka TV, the “How Well Are You” free health screening is expected to start at exactly 8am to 2pm.

The Member of Parliament for the Ablekuma North Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, Nana Akua Owusu-Afriyie, will also grace the occasion and offer a word of advice and encouragement to the traders, shoppers and passerby’s. The Ga South Municipal Chief Executive, Joseph Nyarni Stephen and all the 38 Assembly Members in the Municipality are expected to participate in the exercise.

Hundreds of people, both traders and shoppers visit the Mallam Market on the daily bases to transact businesses but they risk serious health implications if nothing is done about the illegal landfill site located in the market.

Market women there as well as customers seem to be battling with the bad odor, but city authorities in charge of keeping the city clean have not paid any attention to the situation.

Over the years, a protracted dispute between elders of the Sempe Stool and the Gbawe Kwatei Family over who owns the land on which the Mallam market is situated has brought reconstruction work to a total halt.

The elders of the Sempe Stool have clashed with the Gbawe Kwatei Family over the ownership of the land since the market was ravaged a few days ago.

As a result of the development, the Sempe Stool approached the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) to change the name of the market from Mallam market to “Sempe Sakaman Market” explaining that the market is situated on Sakaman lands.

The Mallam Market, built over 21-years ago, was to serve residents of Odorkor, McCarthy Hill and Dansoman and its environs, but today, people from all walks to life troop to the market to shop and trade.