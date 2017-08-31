People who drink alcohol have a place in heaven – D Black

Rapper D Black has said that people who drink alcohol can make it to heaven because he sees nothing wrong with drinking Alcohol.

The rapper made this assertion when he appeared on the ‘Delay Show’ with Deloris Frimpong Manso.

According to D-Black, drinking alcohol is not a sin, but the excessive intake is a vice.

Speaking about his religious life, the rapper indicated that he is a Christian but does not fancy attending church disclosing that the last time he went to church was some eight years ago.

“I actually can’t remember [the last time I went to church]. It’s been a while. I’m not a big fun of attending church; I have a pastor I speak to almost every week. I pray every single day of my life but attending church is not what I do regularly. I can proudly say the last I went to church was my birthday eight months ago. I’m a Christian, but I don’t go church as much.”