NDC started one district one factory in 2013 – Hon. Daniel Ashiamah

Member of Parliament for Baika Buem in the Volta Region, Hon. Daniel Ashiamah has revealed that the New Patriotic Party’s flagship program, one district one factory was an idea the previous administration nurtured and launched in 2013.

Speaking on Agoo TV’s Yensempa show to host Bonohene Baffour Awuah, the member of the opposition National democratic Congress (NDC) said that Former deputy minister of trade, Hon. Edwin Nii lantey Vanderpuye were amongst the persons who proposed the idea of constructing the Ekumfi Pineapple Juice factory and the NPP is now taking credit for it.

“We had a program marked for the extraction of fruit juice from pineapple in the Ekumfi Area but we did not name our project one district one factory. The project was started during NDC era to give.”

According to him, governance is a continuous process but the NPP has employed the use of ambiguous words to confuse the ordinary Ghanaian that their numerous flagship programs are all their ideas. He explained that the erstwhile administration made funding arrangements for the start of the Ekumfi pineapple factory and there are records to prove whatever he is saying.

The Buem Legislator, also called on the ruling party to emulate the ways of former president Mills because he acknowledged that the N1 highway was started by his predecessor former president kufour. According to him, it is through this that the younger generation can be brought up well without having to live on lies

“The NPP has to explain to Ghanaians why they chose Ekumfi and tell us how they are funding the program. They should let Ghanaians know if they are using funds generated for the same purpose by the former government or they are continuing from where the NDC left of.”

President Akufo Addo last Friday launched the one district one factory at Ekumfi in the central Region. The project which is amongst the many flagship programs of the Nana Addo led government will start in the hometown of deceased former president Attah Mills.

The president cut sod for the construction of a factory which is the first to be constructed by the government in pursuance of fulfilling their campaign promises.

If completed, the factory is expected to employ over 5000 Ghanaians which is in line with the Akufo Addo led government’s pledge of providing jobs.

NANA KWABENA AGYARE