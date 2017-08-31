NDC lacks moral right to have demanded Quaitoo’s sack – Lecturer

A Political Scientist and Lecturer at the Methodist University College, Dr Osei Bonsu has slammed the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) saying they lacked the moral right when they asked former Deputy Agric Minister, William Quaitoo to resign over his ethonocentric comment.

The NDC Minority in Parliament called on President Akufo-Addo to sack Hon. Quaitoo after he while commenting on the farmers from the North demand for compensation for their crops destroyed by the army worm epidemic said “the people of the North are difficult people, I lived with them, and I know them. This is just to take money from the Government.”

In a statement signed by the Minority leader Haruna Iddrisu Monday, the Minority described the comments by the deputy minister as unjustifiable and unacceptable.

“…Should he fail to quit these office voluntarily and now, we call on the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, to fire him immediately as a mark of his revulsion against this unprovoked and reckless ethnocentric bigotry against the entire people of the three Northern Regions” the statement said.

But Dr Osei Bonsu in an interview with Kasapa News stated that NDC Minority was at their hypocrical best in calling for Hon. Quaitoo’s resignation when they failed to condemn ex President Mahama when he said in the runup to the 2016 elections that even when he constructs the roads in Ashanti Region even with gold, Ashantis will not vote for him.

“One person says Ashantis are ungrateful and another says Northerners are difficult. What is the difference between ex President Mahama’s comment and that of the ex Deputy Agric Minister to warrant the NDC to call for his sack. Both statements are not the best and must never be encouraged. But for the NDC to have defended ex President Mahama’s comment when he said it in 2016, and rather turn to demand the sack of Hon. Quaitoo shows they lack principles.”

Hon, Quaitoo tendered in his resgination Tuesday evening after he came under a barage of criticisms and calls for his sack from a large section of the public especially people from the Northern part of Ghana.