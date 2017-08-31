NDC has tried several times to tarnish my image – Lucky Mensah

Veteran Ghanaian musician Lucky Mensah has alleged that, the NDC, a party he once swore allegiance to, has tried on several occasions to tarnish his image.

Speaking with Annie Afua Ampofo at the just ended NPP National Delegates’ conference held in Cape Coast last Saturday, the musician who has now announced his support for the ruling party NPP has revealed he will not like to be affiliated with the NDC any longer.

‘After leaving NDC to join NPP, the former tried all it can to tarnish my image but God is my protector. I remember sometime back in Cape Coast the NDC was in Cape Coast and they alleged that I left their camp because they didn’t allow me perform which is totally not true. They’ve always tried to bad mouth me. I also remember during one of their rallies in Sunyani they announced I was billed to perform even though they knew I was now supporting the NPP. So as for the NDC, it’s not a party I would love to be associated with anymore,’ he said

When asked why he left the NDC to join the NPP, he stated; ‘NPP is a serious party and Lucky as a brand would always want to associate with a serious party. NDC is not a serious party because if they were, Ghanaians wouldn’t have voted them out…would they allow for suggestions from party members? They think they know more than anyone else.’

Lucky Mensah campaigned massively for the NDC during the 2012 Presidential elections and has since ditched the party to fully rally support for the governing NPP.

He recorded a campaign song for the NPP during the 2016 general elections.