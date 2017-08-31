Nana Addo’s commitment to fight corruption fake – Kwaku Boahen

A Deputy Communication Officer for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kwaku Boahen has slammed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for failing to fight corruption within his own corridors.

Speaking on Frontline hosted by Kwame Tutu on Rainbow Radio 87.5FM he said, the president promised to fight corruption when voted into power but the same cannot be said after he was given the opportunity.

He said, personally I will confidently say, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo does not have the political will to fight corruption. He has shown no commitment in the fight against corruption. He has not shown any example in his resolve to uproot corruption and if care is not taken, Ghanaians would be shocked at what will happen should the NPP chalk two years in office.”

The NPP he posited did not come for the ordinary Ghanaian but to fill their own pockets and serve their own selfish interest. In the view of Kwaku Boahen, five or more appointees of the president should be behind bars or sacked over the allegation of corruption leveled against them.

He made reference to the BOST saga and the failure of the president to sack the MD.

”President Nana Addo has failed to protect the public purse and block all the loopholes he complained about during the campaign period and so where is his commitment to fight corruption? He has failed woefully and soon the Ghanaian voter will regret voting for the NPP.

‘’Already Ghanaians have regretted voting for the NPP but more people are going to be disappointed at the failure of the president to deal with cases of corruption within his government.’’

At the recent National Delegates Conference President Nana Akufo-Addo said he has given the security agencies a directive to investigate any official within his administration who will be accused of corruption.

The president said: “We are told that there is corruption in the Akufo-Addo government. Let me reassure you of one thing. Any allegation about corruption against any official member of my government will be investigated by the law enforcement agencies. And those who made that allegation better be prepared to support it when they are making these allegations of corruption because nobody is going to get away with it.”

“I am not going to preside over a government that will support corruption in our country. Every allegation of corruption that is made against any of my officials, I have given instructions to the law enforcement agencies that they should investigate each and every one of them,” he added.