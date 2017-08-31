My nipple turns me on – Feli Nuna

Afro Pop artiste, Felicia Nuna Tawiah, known in showbiz as Feli Nuna, says she enjoys having her nipples played with during intimacy.

According to her, she gets aroused when her nipples are being touched or sucked by her partner.

Feli Nuna revealed this in an interview with host KMJ on the ‘Moment of Truth’ session on Hitz FM which lures celebrities to reveal their secrets on radio.

The ‘Gelaway’ hit maker also revealed that, she prefers sleeping naked because it makes her very comfortable.

“It’s not easy to say this! My nipples turn me on and sometimes playing with my butts. I don’t sleep with my clothes on. I sleep naked, no underwear…” she disclosed on ‘Daybreak Hitz’.

Feli Nuna also debunked rumours that she is at loggerheads with dancehall artiste, Ebony

She explained, though she loves Ebony’s songs, most of the lyrics are inappropriate especially for the youth.

Feli Nuna noted that, as musicians, they are role models thus their songs should educate rather than encourage them to be promiscuous.

“I love sponsor. I love the melody. I only said I wasn’t comfortable with the lyrics but it’s a very good song. Ebony is a great artiste and I have no beef with her…” she stated.

Nevertheless, Feli Nina further encouraged female musicians across the country to do well in engaging more collaborative songs to move Ghana music industry forward.

“We [Female musicians] don’t do a lot of collaborations. That’s true. You know women and our issues. Getting us into the studio is not as easy as guys. It’s a big problem and we are working on it. I am working on a female collaboration with two sisters in the industry…”she said.