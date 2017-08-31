MTN awarded me for competence – Sacked SSNIT IT Boss

The dismissed MIS Manager of SSNIT, Caleb Afaglo has debunked reports that he was sacked for lack of certificates and incompetence.

Reacting to media reports about his competence, Mr. Afaglo said he is astonished that current management of SSNIT are questioning his efficiency when he’s performed excellently at SSNI over the years.

“In my 15 years of work, I have never been questioned about my competence, knowledge or certificate, not even my employers- SSNIT. It is only when there is change of government in January 2017 and mysteriously the new management had issue with my certificate, but not my work ethics,” his lawyer told the Daily Graphic.

On his job at MTN, Mr. Afaglo said, “My department was responsible for the simless roaming in West Africa , which was successful under my watch. MTN itself can attest to this that I was the only engineer to be decorated with the Performer of the Year award (Yellow Star”.

Caleb Afaglo was interdicted by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) after it emerged that he presented fake degrees to land the high-level SSNIT job.

A statement by SSNIT stated that “Dr. Caled Afaglo, the General Manager, MIS of the Trust be relieved of his position with immediate effect. He is currently on interdiction. Evidence made available to the Trust indicates that the university degrees presented by Dr. Afaglo to secure his employment at the Trust are fake.

“The Trust will collaborate with EOCO to ensure that those suspected of breaches of the law in respect of the OBS contract are dealt with in accordance with the laws of the land.

“SSNIT expects names of people associated with the IT (OBS) contract to be released in the near future. The Board and Management of SSNIT want to state that they will publish the findings of the Pricewaterhousecoopers as promised at their recent press conference.”