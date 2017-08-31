Incompetent Yamin can’t describe Agric Minister as incompetent

Press Secretary to the Minister of Food and Agriculture, Ridwan Issah Alhassan, has laughed off claims by a former deputy minister in the previous NDC administration, Joseph Yamin, that the Agricultural minister, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto is incompetent and must therefore be sacked.

“How can someone who got sacked twice as a deputy minister describe another as incompetent? Yamin had an aura of incompetence around him both as a deputy minister for Ashanti Region and Sports. Every position he took was fraught with controversy. I don’t think its worth it responding to such vituperative from a man who couldn’t handle himself as a deputy minister” the Press Secretary noted.

According to Ridwan Issah Alhassan, the NDC and their cohorts feel uncomfortable about the fact that in less than three months after assuming office, the President Akuffo Nana Addo-led administration was able to roll out such a laudable policy that seeks to support farmers and improve their lots.

“I think people like Yamin whose only preoccupation is to sit on radio and comment on every single issue with political lenses must not be given attention. What we are witnessing at the moment is a tremendous improvement of farming activities across the country. I am currently in the northern region and the testimonies the youth here are given is amazing.”

He further emphasized “right from day one, the NDC have targeted the flagship Planting for Food and Jobs for criticism. Now they are telling us it was their ideology. You see they are themselves confused. The truth is that it is hitting them hard; they are gradually losing their support base amongst our galabt farmers and that is their headache.”

Commenting on claims that the Agric Minister does not work in collaboration with his deputy ministers, Issah Alhassan responded emphatically “Yamin must not sit and think that we can behave like them, he had issues with his two ministers leading to his sack. At MOFA here all the ministers have stronger working collaboration and it is yielding positive results.”

Ridwan Issah AlhassanI therefore urge Ghanaians to ignore such red herrings and propaganda from the NDC and their cohorts.