Imajin Advertising CEO arrested for defrauding Kofi Adams

Kasapafmonline.com is reliably informed that the Chief Executive Officer of Imajin Advertising, Arnold Kojo Asante has been arrested Thursday.

He’s currently in Police Cells at the Police Headquarters.

An Accra corcuit court had earlier granted a Bench warrant to arrest Mr Asante, who’s also Chief Executive Officer of Kamsak Limited Ghana.

Arnold is facing a charge of defrauding by false pretence and alleged to have defrauded Mr Kofi Adams of an amount of an amount GHC 840,000 with the intent of using the amount to pre-finance tyres supply contract secured from Goldfields Mining Ghana at Tarkwa and pay same but he refused to do so.

His failure to appear in court occasioned the bench warrant as the prosecutor led evidence to show that he was dully notified and he indeed confirmed coming to court via Text message which was made available to the court.

This website‘s sources say the suspect is to be held in police custody until 11th September.

An Accra Circuit Court has ordered the arrest of Arnold Asante, a businessman, who is accused of defrauding Kofi Adams, the National Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

