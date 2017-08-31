I won’t scrap NCCE – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo is against calls for the scrapping of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE).

Some people have questioned the relevance of the NCCE in the scheme of affairs of the nation, 25 years after its establishment.

Even though he agrees the organization may have its own shortfalls, the president thinks there is still more room for improvement.

Speaking at the launch of Inter-University Quiz/Debate in Accra yesterday, President Akufo-Addo said, “Despite concerns raised in some quarters about the effectiveness of the NCCE in the discharge of its duties – with some going so far as advocating for its abolition – I am of a different opinion.

“I believe the NCCE continues to be relevant, and still has an important role to play in helping establish a culture of awareness in which citizens are alive to their civic responsibilities. The NCCE has done its part in helping Ghanaians recognize the importance of their freedoms and duties.”

He however, maintained, “It can still do much better in this regard.”

According to President Akufo-Addo, “The budgetary allocation of the NCCE has been increased to an appreciable level in this year’s ‘Asempa’ budget.”

To him, that alone is an indication of his commitment to resourcing the commission to help it in achieving its mandate and has since promised to continue to address its logistical and financial needs.

He had a word of advice for the body, “It is important for its credibility, in fulfilling its mandate, that the commission sheds any lingering perception that it works as an appendage of any particular political party.”

President Akufo-Addo said the NCCE’s loyalties have to be to the Constitution of the Republic and the good people of Ghana, not any party.

Dubbed, the ‘University Civic Challenge,’ the quiz/debate was put together by the NCCE, under the theme, “Restoring our Ghanaian Values as Active Citizens.”

The competition seeks to promote good citizenship among in-school youth using electronic Constitution quiz competition.

It is part of the commission’s activities to mark Ghana’s 60th independence celebrations.

About 16 universities drawn from all the ten regions of Ghana would take part in the first edition of the competition.

The 1992 Constitution is to be the basic material for the contest.

The programme is therefore intended to promote greater visibility and teaching and learning of the fourth Republican Constitution which embodies the hopes and aspirations of Ghanaians.