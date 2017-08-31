Education minister appeals to GES PROs

Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, a Deputy Minister of Education and Member of Parliament (MP) for Bosumtwi, has appealed to the Public Relations Officers (PROs) of the Ghana Education Service (GES) to be proactive and professional in their duties as spokespersons of the education agency.

Speaking at a workshop for regional PROs of GES in Accra, Dr. Adutwum said the time had come for members of the general public to be made aware of the policy interventions and programmes that the government has made and intends to make in education.

“Government is executing projects and will soon roll out many policy reforms to transform education in the country. We are working hard to ensure that this year’s placement of pupils into senior high, technical and vocational schools is very effective and the Free Senior High School programmewill also start from September as being promised by the President and by the Government. We have the funds for the take-off of this great programme and we need you, as spokespersons, to get the public informed about all of these programmes”, he said.

Rev. Jonathan Bettey, the Head of the Public Relations Unit of GES, expressed gratitude to the deputy minister for the encounter and assured that his outfit will do everything within its mandate to give information on the activities of the Service in a reliable and timely manner.

The writer is an educationist and a public relations officer at the Headquarters of the Ghana Education Service in Accra.

