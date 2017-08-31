Court is wasting my time – Wisa

Frustrated Hiplife artiste, Eugene Ashe aka Wisa has said the court is wasting his time with continuous adjournments.

Wisa, is facing trial for allegedly exposing his penis while performing at the Accra International Conference Centre onDecember 24, last year. He has been charged with gross indecent exposure. He has since pleaded not guilty and is on an GH₵ 8,000 bail with one surety.

The court today, Thursday, 31St August, 2017 adjourned the case to September, 27, 2017 because the presiding Judge on leave and Wisa stormed out of the court and yelled ‘they are wasting my time’.

Lawyers of Wisa are preparing to file submission of no case at the Accra Circuit Court because of the dragging of the case that is almost two years at the court.

Counsel for Wisa, Jerry Avenogbor speaking in an exclusive interview with Kasapa FM’s Daakyehene Ofosu Agyeman their intended move is based on the inability of the prosecution to provide evidence to back their case.

The court presided over by Abena Oppong Adjin-Doku had on several occasions caution the state prosecutor, Inspector Judith Asante to get a witness with vivid information.

So far, the trial appears to be stagnant after almost all the witnesses could not prove that they saw the musician removing his manhood on stage.

The ‘Ekiki Mi’ hit singer is standing trial for allegedly showing his manhood during a live performance on December 24, 2015 during the ‘December 2 Remember’ event at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

A video of the artiste stripping and rubbing his manhood against his female dancer on stage was put on social media, compelling his management to apologise for what it described as the artiste’s “rash and irresponsible behaviour”.