CID inviting me for questioning is a step in the right direction – A Plus

Popular controversial rapper, Kwame Asare Obeng, known in showbiz as A Plus,has indicated he is pleased with the Criminal Investigation Department’s decision to probe his allegations of corruption.

A Plus alleged that two of President Akufo-Addo’s Deputy Chiefs of Staff, Francis Asenso-Boakye and Abu Jinapor were involved in corrupt acts.

The rapper took to his Facebook page to rant about alleged nefarious activities happening at the presidency under the direction of the two presidential staffers, who he had described as ‘stupid.’

The post has since been deleted from Facebook. The CID invited A Plus and the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong in for questioning, over their comments on alleged corrupt individuals in the government.

In an interview with Citi FM, A Plus, who is pleased by the CID’s invitation stated it is proof that President Akufo-Addo is living up to his promise to investigate any allegations levelled at his government.

He further clarified that the CID probe should not be considered as an attack by the NPP government against him for speaking out at officials at the presidency.

“I don’t want people to create the impression that the NPP government is chasing people who are coming out with allegations. Anybody who has any allegation of corruption should come out with it. The President will investigate it,” A Plus said.