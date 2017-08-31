Audio: Solomon Nkansah defends Asiedu Nketia over gun attack

Communications Director of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Solomon Nkansah has put up a spirited defence of its General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia about claims that he was attacked and harassed by some unidentified gun wielding men on the Accra-Kumasi Highway last weekend.

Gunmen attacked Mr Nketia at Suhum, in the Eastern Region on Monday August 28, when he was returning from a trip to Kumasi.

Narrating the incident to Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen Tuesday, Mr Nketia said the men, their faces hidden by masks, caused his driver to stop suddenly when they crossed his (Mr Nketia’s) car with a Toyota Tundra vehicle with registration number GT 66612.

The men then got out of their car with AK 47 guns and other weapons and banged their wrists on his car, instructing that he and his driver get down from the car, but upon noticing oncoming vehicles, the thugs quickly got into their car and sped off.

But the story of the attack as narrated by Johnson Asiedu Nketia, an eyewitness said was a figment of the imagination of the NDC scribe to paint the ruling government ‘black’.

“Am shocked at Asiedu Nketia’s claims…it is never true. Nobody was tortured. It is not good for an old man like him to be lying through his teeth at this age when the country has moved on…,” a businessman, Joe Forson, who claimed to have witnessed the incident narrated on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Tuesday.

However, condemning the attack on its General Secretary, Solomon Nkansah said the unfortunate incident is a breakdown of law and order in the country.

Describing the eyewitness as a ‘liar’, Mr Nkansah blamed the NPP government and the National Security for being behind the incident.

“I think this so called eye witness was paid to lie against Asiedu Nketia. Hwe was sent by the national security to intimidate our chief scribe because his commentary about the issue is a direct opposite of what happened on the ground” he said on Accra based Atinka fm.

According to Mr Nkansah, the NDC sees this development, not only as a threat on Asiedu Nketia’s life, but a serious security threat to all law-abiding citizens.

He therefore called on state security to be proactive in their responsibilities and discharge their duties “without any fear or intimidation to protect lives”.

