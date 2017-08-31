Audio: I’m richer than Despite, Kenpong – Hip life artiste

Hiplife artiste has revealed he is richer than business moguls Kennedy Agyapong (Kenpong) and Osei Kwame Despite, owner of Peace FM, UTV among others.

BB Boy Wonder said he is richer in his mind and has worked hard to ensure he is never poor in life just like the businessmen who own businesses across the country.

The musician who has released a new single Sika Nti stormed the studio of Accra-based Hitz FM with a $20 million outfit to prove his worth.

In an exclusive interview with Dr. Pounds on Hitz FM, BB Boy Wonder said wearing expensive outfit and jewelries is part of his branding.

He said the song focuses on the struggling one has to go through in other to have an everlasting love and why money play vital role in relationships.

BB however bemoaned young guys are losing their women to rich old men because of money.

Explaining the concept of his song, BB said “Old men snatch our girls friends, beautiful women are seen following very ugly men all because of money” he stated.

The hiplife artiste has a huge fan base thanks to his collaboration of Castro and other popular musician in the country.

He is hoping to use his song to educate the youth not to consider money as everything in life.