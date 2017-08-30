William Quaittoo’s resignation a lesson to politicians – Allotey Jacobs

Central Regional Chairman for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Bernard Allotey Jacobs has advised politicians across the country to desist from making ethnocentric comments in public.

Mr William Quaittoo whom until Tuesday evening was the Deputy Minister for Agriculture resigned following incessant pressure on him to do so.

He was accused of insulting people from the north when he called them “difficult people”.

Mr Quaittoo was responding to farmers’ agitations on the level of destruction caused by the fall army worms on their farms.

After the backlash especially from groups in the Northern region, he rendered an unqualified apology for his explosive and ethnocentric comments but the livid group insisted on his resignation.

The presidency confirmed his resignation and announced it was accepted by President Akufo-Addo on Tuesday.

But according to Mr Allotey Jacobs, the resignation of the Deputy Minister for Food and Agriculture (MoFA), William Agyapong Quaittoo should serve as a deterrent to all public officials to be circumspect their utterances.

“It is most unfortunate. It has to serve as an advice to all politicians. Our politics should devoid of tribalism. It is we the politicians who do this. Our quest for power knows no bounds. I will plead with those in the northern region to forgive him…”

He added that “perhaps God used this issue to serve as an advice to us. I think we should accept his apology and let Ghanaians move on…” Mr Allotey maintained on Accra based Peace FM.