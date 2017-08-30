VIDEO: Lawyer Nti wins first case in #KejetiaVsMakola

Kejetia Vs Makola, a satiric series which airs every Saturday and Sunday 5:30 pm on Joy Prime on MultiTV, has taken television by storm.

While it is grabbing the headlines, it will interest viewers to know that, the production is unscripted and the actors deliver on sheer skill and talent.

The cases that appear before the court are invariably bizarre and outrageous.

The key characters in the popular series are Lawyer Ignatius, who received his legal training from the Ghana School of Law (Makola), and Lawyer Nti, who claims he received his legal training from a certain Ghana School of The Law at Kejetia. Richmond Xavier Amoakoh, affectionately called ‘Asormenigon’.

Every episode sees Lawyer Nti, a plaintiff’s lawyer, bring seemingly defeating cases in front of Judge Lamis.

His pro bono clients include a trotro mate, who wants to commit suicide, and a bodybuilder, who was taught a spiritual lesson in a fight with a lanky man from the Volta Region.

For the most part, Lawyer Nti, does not win his cases but he manages to be the life of the court during proceedings.

In last weekend’s episode, the tables turned! Viewers were delighted to see Lawyer Nti win a case for the very first time.

Lawyer Nti was for the defendant, a pastor who was sued by residents of a community in which his church is located.

After Judge Lamis pronounced his favourable judgment, Lawyer Nti could not hide his joy and even called his mum and took a selfie with everybody to lawyer Ignatius’ dismay.

This set an unprecedented trend across social media with everyone praising Lawyer Nti.

Catch Kejetia VS Makola every Saturday and Sunday at 5:30pm with repeats on Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30pm.