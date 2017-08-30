VIDEO: I don’t need Abraham Attah’s help to get to Hollywood – Maame Serwaa

Actress Clara Benson known in showbiz as Maame Serwaa has no intention of informing his colleague actor, Abraham Attah to help her gain a spot in the Hollywood industry.

The young Ghanaian actress on Celebrity Ride With Zionfelix disclosed that everything happens on this planet at the appropriate time so she does not need the help of any human being to get a movie role in Hollywood.

She continued that if it is the wish of God for her to also feature in a Hollywood movie, the right time would come but will not plead with the ‘Beast of No Nation’ actor to recommend her to any individual in USA.

Maame Serwaa further told Zionfelix, host of the show that she will be disappointed if Attah fails to get her a role after communicating the message to him and that will bring a problem between them so to avoid such unfortunate incident, she expects no help from the young boy who is doing very well for himself.

Maame Serwaa who said she has never met the ‘Spiderman’ actor added that the conversation she would love to have with him is about Free SHS and her girl child education project but not lobbying for her to breakthrough Hollywood.

Watch Maame Serwaa on Celebrity Ride With Zionfelix below: