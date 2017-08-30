Technical Universities Administrators issue ultimatum over Governing Councils

Members of the Technical Universities Administrators Association of Ghana (TUAAG), has issued a statement condemning government delays in converting two remaining Polytechnics into Technical Universities and reconstitution of Governing Councils for the Universities.

The Association also expressed disappointment and dissatisfaction with “lackadaisical attitude” in handling issues of the Technical Universities.

The Bolgatanga and Wa polytechnics are yet to be converted into Universities nine months into the new administration.

TUAAG said the statement was to remind government to redeem its promise and quickly address all fallout created by political power transition.

It has therefore presented a list of demands accompanied by a week ultimatum to government for a redress.

The Association first of all is asking government to re- constitute Governing Councils for all Technical Universities to carry out their mandate smoothly.

It says Technical Universities have not been able to graduate students who completed their courses of study in 2016/17 and promotions and replacement of staff is uncertain due to absence of the Council and clearance from Ministries of Education and Finance.

In the Statement, the association also demands government immediately convert Bolgatanga and Wa Polytechnics into Technical Universities and retool them to deliver on their mandate.

“Government should appoint or re-appoint officers as substantive officers before the expiration of their interim positions; and the regulatory bodies should remove all impediments to allow the commencement of the four-year Bachelors of Technology programmes”, TUAAG requests.

The Technical Universities Administrators also bemoans demeanor conducts of the Minister of Education in charge of Tertiary saying several engagements towards ordering the National Council for Tertiary Education (NCTE) to issue directives for fresh admissions to pursue the four year Bachelors of Technology Programmes, as spelt out in Act have been fruitless.

“TUAAG is therefore giving government up until 8th September, 2017 to act on the following concerns, otherwise we will advise ourselves”, the statement signed by General Secretary, Issahaku Ibrahim concludes.