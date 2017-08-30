T-JAY releases new song “Stronger”

Fast rising musician T Jay has released a new song.

Titled Stronger, the 21-year-old since his childhood days has always had the passion to do music.

At 14 years old in a boarding school called Datus, young T Jay heard a song composed by the musician (Sean Kingston) which did and has forever changed his essence towards music.

The song titled -Me Love, was a hit song which greatly inspired the young artist to be, at age 14. Most of his peers at that time could sing along from A to Z whenever the song played but T Jay Lightning. Instead of mimicking which a lot of kids did and still do, he rather wrote his own lyrics using the rhythm of the song “It was actually fun taking matters into my own hands”

Jay has worked with Zapp Mallet and a lot of producers in Ghana and has 10 singles to his credit with 2 videos.